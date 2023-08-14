Centre should bring social welfare law for pvt school teachers: Vinod Kimar

Karimnagar: Central government should use the money deposited through education cess and make a welfare law for private sector teachers, said State Planning Commission vice-president Boinapally Vinod Kumar

He also said that the Central government should bring a social welfare law for the teachers working in the private sector.

He along with MLA of Choppadandi Sunke Ravi Shankar and TRSMA (Telangan residential schools management association) State president Yadagiri Shekar Rao attended the TRSMA Atmiya Sammelan at Gangadhara Mandal Kurikyala Shubhamastu function hall on Sunday.

On this occassion, he informed 53% students are studying in private sector.

He said that there is a need for a welfare law for private teachers just as there is a welfare law for all sectors. He said that education cess money is languishing with the Central government. He said that they should be used for the welfare of private sector teachers.