CJI NV Ramana to visit Warangal

Warangal: The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is expected to inaugurate the multi-storied court building in Warangal on December 19.

During his two-day visit to Warangal, the Chief Justice is likely to visit Ramappa temple which recently got the World heritage Site tag from the UNESCO.

He may also visit Warangal Fort, 1000 Pillars Temple and other heritage sites.

Warangal District Judge Nandikonda Narsing Rao is taking necessary measures for the CJI's visit in the city, it's learnt.