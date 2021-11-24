Cold-pressed edible oil: Back to retro trend

Warangal: With the adulterated edible oil flooding the market, people appear to be clueless these days. While the old-timers started to recall wooden-pressed oil mills (ganuga) operated by a pair of bullocks, also known as cold-pressed oil extraction, of yesteryears, the new-age generations poured a lot of money on branded products to protect their health.

The cold-pressed oil mills that existed since Indus civilization may have disappeared, but the motorised cold-pressed oil mills are very much in vogue catering to the needs of the health-conscious folk. Of late, demand for organic food has witnessed a steady rise, as the patronage to the motorised cold-pressed oil mills.



While the cold pressed oils are obtained naturally by crushing oil seeds at room temperature, the hot-pressed oil is extracted at 200°C using chemical solvents. While the former retains nutrients, the other system fails to do so. The cold-pressed oils are also rich in antioxidants and vitamin E.

Speaking to The Hans India, Manganuri Jayaprakash of Prakash Studios established in 1965, said, "We are in the age of leading a meticulous life. What we eat and where we live are all that matters to protect our health. With quite a few brands available in the market, it has become a herculean task to choose edible oil due to adulteration. Against this backdrop, motorised cold-pressed oil is the only option. If we go with oil seeds – sesame, groundnut etc, the miller will extract oil in our presence. The price per liter is a bit high but it protects our health. Moreover, the food is very tasty."

"Of late, people started to prefer cold-pressed oil. We have two more mills in Hanumakonda to meet the demand of the people. At least 40 per cent of oil can be extracted from the raw material, and we charge Rs 40 per kilo. We will also sell ready-made extracted oil as not all the people turn to our mill with seed," a miller in Balasamudram said.

Even today, a good number of farmers, especially those, who cultivate groundnut and sesame, don't buy the packaged oil in the market. Every year, they keep a portion of their crop and get it milled for their home use.