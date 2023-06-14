Congress accuses KCR of denigrating image of Warangal

Warangal: Upping its ante against the ruling BRS, the Congress accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of denigrating the image of historic Warangal district.

On Tuesday, Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna and Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy spoke to media persons near the Warangal Central Prison where a multi super-speciality hospital is being constructed. Both the leaders echoed similar opinions that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao tried to undermine the image of Warangal by splitting it into six districts. It was an effort to lessen the importance of historic Warangal, the leaders said.

Swarna criticised the State government for demolishing the 135-year-old iconic Warangal Central Prison. She demanded the government to reveal the details of the loan taken from Bank of Maharashtra. “What about the double bedroom houses and underground drainage system promised by the Chief Minister in 2014,” she questioned the BRS leaders.

She questioned the government’s rationale behind organising ongoing decennial celebrations when it has done nothing for the people.

Swarna accused KCR of pushing the State into debt trap. She said that KCR made a mockery of his election promises.

Naini alleged that the BRS leaders are more interested in amassing assets rather than focusing on the issues faced by the people. He criticised the BRS government for not initiating the construction of central jail near Mamnoor as it promised.

Naini said that KCR who promised to allocate Rs 100 crore each to Osmania and Gandhi hospitals in Hyderabad is yet to fulfill it. On the other hand, the MGM Hospital is languishing without proper infrastructure.

Even though the patients have been facing rat-bite menace in the MGM Hospital, the government didn’t take any measures to address it, he added.

Senior leaders Md Ayub, Dr Puli Anil Kumar, Banka Sarala, P Ramakrishna, Chippa Venkateshwarlu, Embadi Ravinder, K Venkat, P Sathish and T Ravinder were among others present.