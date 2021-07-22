Cops trace minor girl trapped in facebook love

Warangal: The police arrested a 28-year-old person on charges of luring a 15-year-old minor girl in the name of love on the social networking site, Facebook. According to the police, Rajasekhar of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh trapped a minor girl belonging to Choutapalli village under Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal Rural district.

It's learnt that the girl who recently completed SSC was addicted to Facebook. She befriended Rajasekhar on Facebook sometime ago and it turned into love before she left home for Tirupati on July 7. Dejected by the girls' act, her father Nagaraju committed suicide by consuming insecticide on July 16.

The Investigation Office Parvathagiri Inspector Devanapalli Vishweshwar, who formerly worked with the Warangal Cybercrime Wing, started investigation with the help of technology. Though the girl left her smart phone at home, it became a huge task for the police as the girl deleted all the data in the phone. However, the police who retrieved the data were able to trace Rajasekhar, a daily wage worker.

The police who sent the accused for remand admitted the girl to a child home Swadhar Home in Hanamkonda. ACP Naresh Kumar commended Vishweshwar and Sub-inspector Naveen Kumar for nabbing the accused.