Covid jab must for Medaram devotees

Medaram (Mulugu): In view of the Omicron threat looming large, the Mulugu DM&HO has decided to impose restrictions on devotees visiting tribal deities – Sammakka Saralamma – at Medaram.

According to DM&HO Allem Appaiah, devotees will not be allowed to have the darshan of Sammakka Saralamma unless they produce their vaccination certificate at the Medaram temple. It may be noted here that the biennial jatara is scheduled to be held from February 16 to 19 in 2021.

A decision in this regard has been taken in view of the safety of nearly one crore devotees who are expected to participate in the jatara, the officials said. The health officials have also decided to organise medical camps on every Sunday and Wednesday at Medaram, Ramappa temple, Bogatha waterfalls and Laknavaram lake to administer vaccines to those visitors who haven't received a jab earlier.

The devotees, who have already administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, will get the second dose, the officials said.