CP Subbarayudu releases table tennis tourney poster

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu released the publicity poster of table tennis tournament to be organised on July 23 under the aegis of GS Academy here on Saturday.

Tournament organiser Surender, director Gautham and coordinator Vikas said that table tennis under-13, under-16, under-19 singles and doubles boys and girls category competitions will be organised under by the academy and a cash prize of 25,000 will be given along with trophies.

RSI A Suresh, Dr Sarath Kumar, Genius Chess Academy Director Kankati Anup Kumar, D Venkateswara Rao were present. The tournament is organise in collaboration with Raghavendra Hospital. Entry Fee, Singles Rs 300, Doubles Rs 500.

For details interested players can contact 8125669935 and 9949473763. The last date for registrations is July 21.