Disqualifying Rahul against tenets of Constitution: Errabelli

The BJP-led Central government is throttling the voice of the people who talk adversely against it, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he said that the situation in the country is harsher than that prevailed during the Emergency period.





"Disqualifying Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was against the basic tenets of the Constitution," Errabelli said. It may be mentioned here that Rahul Gandhi, who represented the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP after he was convicted for two years by a court in Gujarat in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark at a 2019 poll rally in Karnataka.





The Minister said that the country needs voices that could stand up and raise questions against the establishment whenever there was wrong doing. He found fault with the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for the kind of voice they used with regard to the TSPSC Group-I paper leak. Both the leaders need to submit the information about the paper leak fiasco to the special investigation team (SIT), he said.





The Opposition leaders want the government to give Rs 40,000 per acre compensation to the farmers who lost their crops during the recent untimely rains and hailstorm, Errabelli said, terming it as improbable. Further he dared the Opposition leaders to show how much compensation the governments ruled by them were offering to the rain-hit farmers. None of the State was providing more than Rs 5,000 per acre to the rain-affected farmers, he added. He said that the BRS will not have a poll pact with the Congress.





In another programme at Jangaon, Errabelli gave away awards to the 36 best performing gram panchayats in nine categories in Jangaon district. The awards were given to gram panchayats as part of National Panchayati Day (April 24). "These awards will ignite a healthy competition between the gram panchayats, triggering more development. Earlier, the panchayats were not used to getting funds regularly, but the BRS government had ensured consistency in releasing funds," Errabelli said.