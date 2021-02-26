Don't trust BJP, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Parkal (Warangal Rural): The TRS cadres need to rebut the false propaganda of the BJP, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, asserting that the State government had provided 1.32 lakh jobs. Addressing the cadres here on Friday, he said that the KCR government had fulfilled all its election promises barring one or two.



"But for Telangana, is there any government in the country that is providing 24-hour free power supply? The TRS government not only fulfilled its promises but also others that were not mentioned in its election manifesto," Errabelli said. Training guns against BJP, he said that the three farm laws enacted by the Centre were not likely to help the cause of farmers.

He appealed to the people to support the candidature of TRS nominee Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in the ensuing election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that KCR government has made people in Telangana reap the harvests of 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment) possible. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) is another feather in the crown of the TRS Government that could address the irrigation needs of the farmers, he said.

Gyadari Balamallu, MP Pasunuri Dayakar and Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy were among others present.