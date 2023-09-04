Live
Drunkard man creates hungama, sets his bike ablaze in front of cops
Shiva got into an argument with the police about how they would register a case when he was not found driving under the influence of alcohol
A man who was caught in a drunken drive created ruckus. Enraged at the police, he set fire to his bike as they watched. Recently this incident came to light in Warangal city. Going into full details, Traffic SI Ravi conducted vehicle inspections in the city on Saturday night. Pulisheru Siva, who was coming on a bike under the influence of alcohol, was stopped on the side of the main post office junction road by the police while crossing the road.
Shiva said that the police warned of filing the case under driving the vehicle in drunken state. While everyone was watching, he removed the petrol pipe of his vehicle and set it on fire. When the fire broke out, the police quickly responded and brought water from a nearby shop to extinguish the fire.
Later, the vehicle was moved to the Warangal Railway Station parking lot. Shiva got into an argument with the police about how they would register a case when he was not found driving under the influence of alcohol. The video related to this has gone viral on social media.