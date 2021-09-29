Early hiccups for Konda's biopic

Warangal: Even before the movie went on floors, the biopic based on Konda couple – Murali and Surekha – appears to be running into problems. That's what fearless director Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV, who recently came up with the idea of making Kondas biopic, is all about. Although the Konda couple was with the TRS party from 2014, serving as legislators, they reportedly never got along well with their leadership, and had to quit the party to return to the Congress fold in 2018. Since then the Kondas' rivalry with the ruling party is alive and kicking.



It's apparent that the Kondas lost some sheen politically with Surekha failing to reelect from Parkal in 2018 and Vaddiraj Ravichandra, whom they backed, also was losing his maiden election from Warangal East constituency. Despite the setback, the Kondas have a reasonable command over Warangal East, Parkal and Bhupalpally constituencies. Of late, the Congress high command is also mulling over fielding Surekha in the by-election to Huzurabad Assembly seat.

Against this backdrop, RGV's biopic plan on Kondas, spicing it with the top naxal leader Ramakrishna alias RK. Since RGV has announced the biopic, politicos in the district have expressed theories behind the movie plan. While some say that it was Kondas who approached RGV to make a biopic on them, the others opine that it was an attempt to make their presence felt in the political circles.

Speaking to The Hans India, former SAAP director and TRS leader Rajanala Srihari said, "At a time there is little space for rowdyism and naxalism in Telangana, especially since the TRS came to power. Now, the kind of film that highlights rowdyism and naxalism could spoil the youth. I have submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi urging him not to give permission to shoot in Warangal."

It may be mentioned here that RGV had already made it clear that the entire shoot will be in and around Warangal to capture the mood and nativity. Rajanala Srihari said that he will also submit a memorandum to the DGP M Mahender Reddy seeking his intervention. "I also request the students of Kakatiya University and Osmania to support him," he said.