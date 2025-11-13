Electricity Employees Union general body meeting held

Karimnagar: Telangana Electricity Employees Union-1104 district General Body Meeting and elections were held here on Wednesday under the aegis of regional president Akula Veeraiah.

T Mahender Rao was unanimously elected as the regional president, T Ramulu as the regional executive president, Rangu Venkata Narayana as the regional secretary, and Kannam Narsingha Rao as the regional additional secretary, Salvaji Venkata Ramana Rao DISCOM secretary said.

Speaking on the occasion, G Sai Babu, State general secretary, said that the role of 1,104 members among the employees working tirelessly in the electricity sector is indescribable. He demanded that everyone should be given old pension, promotions, one-time exemption given in JAO recruitment should be canceled, APSEB service regulations should be announced for artisans and grade change should be done.

The union will fight without compromise for promotion in MRT, the union members should be ready to go on strike to achieve unresolved issues, PRC committee should be formed soon and unmanned should be made artisans. The free DISCOM decision should be reversed, he said.

Meka Ramesh Babu SE, Jai. Rajam, Tirupati, Laxma Reddy DEs, Rajendra Prasad SAO and state leaders of the district, DISCOM leaders and leaders of all divisions, women, members, artisans, unmanned participated in large numbers and made the programme a success.