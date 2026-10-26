Errabelli calls for faster graduate voter registration

Hanumakonda: Former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has directed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and activists to expedite graduate voter registration ahead of the upcoming Graduate MLC elections, stressing that every eligible graduate must be enrolled.

He attended a review meeting in Geesukonda mandal on Sunday, chaired by former Parakala MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, to assess the progress of the registration drive. He reviewed the process with key mandal-level party leaders and issued instructions to strengthen the campaign.

Dayakar Rao called on party leaders and activists to identify eligible graduates in every village, work in coordination and raise awareness about voter registration.