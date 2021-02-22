Expose TRS failures: Naini Rajender Reddy

Warangal: With election to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation is around the corner, the TRS leaders started to make a buzz in the streets, Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy ridiculed.

Addressing the party cadres at Ramannapet here on Sunday, he said that all of a su,dden, the TRS leaders who never focused on city, launched development works to create impression among the denizens. He told the party cadres to reach out to the people explaining the failures of TRS government. "The TRS, which promised a job to each household, failed to fulfill it. It also failed to implement unemployment allowance for the jobless," he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family is the only beneficiary as far employment is concerned, Reddy said. With the government failing to allocate funds to the healthcare, the poor who were dependent on Arogyasri have been affected severely, he said. On the other hand, students were put to hardships as the government failed to release funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships, Reddy said.

With the elections are around the corner, the TRS leaders once again started to talk about the revival of Mamnoor Airport and Metro Rail to lure the people, the DCC chief said.

Senior leaders B Srinivas Rao, Oruganti Purna, Rahat Parveen, Md Ayub, B Jagan, B Sarala, B Sampath and A Karthik were among others present.