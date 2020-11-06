Focus on utilising Devadula project: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Hanamkonda: Prepare strategies to provide irrigation water to the remaining 1.5 lakh acres under J Chokkarao Devadula Lift Irrigation scheme immediately and expedited, said Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod.



They attended a review meeting with an agenda of rejuvenating the erstwhile Warangal district through the project at Haritha Kakatiya Hotel in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Minister E Dayakar Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's goal is to rejuvenate the erstwhile Warangal district through Devadula project. He said the land acquisition required to reach the intended target in this scheme should be completed. Directing the officials concerned to prepare plans to provide water till the last acre and implement it immediately, he asked them to inform him about the problems if any in this regard and assured to inform the CM to solve them.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod said Devadula Lift Irrigation scheme aims to irrigate about six lakh acres across the State. She informed that already 4.5 lakh acres were irrigated and the remaining one and half lakh acres will be irrigated. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao told to irrigate the remaining areas of the joint Warangal district through this scheme. "The governments in the past started and abandoned the projects. But the CM redesigned the projects so as to make them fully usable and allocated maximum funds for the people's benefit," she said.

Regarding Mulugu district, the Minister said though Godavari River passes through its heartland, water is not available to the people. Water should be provided to the interlinked water bodies under Laknavaram Lake and further planning is needed to increase the ayacut in this district.

Similar planning must be made across the erstwhile Warangal district, she opined.

MPs Banda Prakash, Pasunuri Dayakar and Malothu Kavitha, MLC Kadiam Srihari, MLAs Thatikonda Rajaiah, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and Challa Dharma Reddy, ZP chairmen Kusuma Jagdish and Sudhir, irrigation department officials Rajat Kumar, Muralidhar Rao, Collectors of six districts and other officials of concerned department attended the meeting.