Follow Covid norms, Edu Minister tells teachers, students

Ranga Reddy: With the reopening of schools in Telangana for classes 9th and 10th post lockdown, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inspected ZPHS schools in Shivarampally and Jillelguda villages. The Minister interacted with students and had her mid-day meals along with the students to test the quality of mid-day meals provided to students.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said that the students and staff of schools should follow Covid-19 norms instructed by the government. She also directed the staff of schools to sanitize the premises and water tanks regularly.

Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, Meerpet municipal corporation deputy mayor and other educational department officers were also present.