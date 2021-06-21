For Warangal, today is a big day

Warangal: All kinds of permutations and combinations were doing rounds here ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Warangal on Monday with the people anticipating an announcement on rejig of the Urban and Rural districts, or a possible decision on much-speculated PV District. This apart, the political circles in neighbouringHuzurabad constituency have also kept an eye on PV District that could have significant implications on local politics, if KCR announces.



Whether it may happen or not, what is certain is that the CM was going to lay foundation stone for the multi super-speciality hospital besides inaugurating the ultramodern Integrated Collectorate Complex and the edifice housing Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

The State Government's proposal to construct a 24-storey skyscraper multi super-speciality hospital with provision to land air ambulance choppers on it is seen as a notable development for the people who have no option but to rush to Hyderabad due to lack of critical care facilities in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH), said to be the lifeline of north Telangana region. The other development the people were waiting for was rejigging of Warangal Urban and Rural districts. It's said that the State Government has been mulling over changing the names of Warangal Urban and Rural districts for the last two years, but the move never made headway. Against this backdrop, Panchayat Raj Minister ErrabelliDayakar Rao's recent remarks on possible rehashing of districts have once again created curiosity among the people.

KCR is likely to announce a decision on renaming the Urban and Rural districts on Monday. The other news is that the TRS supremo was looking into the demand for PV District with Huzurabad as its headquarters. In that case, there is a possibility that Urban and Rural districts may be clubbed as a one entity, so that the number of districts remains 33, top TRS sources said. On the other hand, EatalaRajender's camp is also eagerly awaiting KCR's decision on PV District, it's learnt.

The political theories surrounding PV District suggest that it's a sort of predicament for the Eatala's followers who dearly want the new district but in reality it could tilt the balance in favour of TRS in the outcome of by-poll to Huzurabad constituency.