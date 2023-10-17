Former MLA Revuri quits BJP, joining Congress

Warangal: In a rapid pace of changing political scenario, one of the noted BJP leaders in the erstwhile Warangal district and the three-time former Narsampet MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy has decided to join the Congress.



With the Congress high command having already confirmed the candidature of Donti Madhava Reddy for the Narsampet constituency, in all likelihood, Revuri is expected to contest from neighbouring Parkal seat, sources say.

Revuri who represented the Telugu Desam in the past had joined the BJP on September 4, 2019. He won the Narsampet seat thrice - 1994, 1999 and 2009. Revuri contested from Warangal West constituency on Telugu Desam ticket as part of the Grand Alliance in 2018 and lost. Ever since he joined the saffron party, he has been roaming all over the Narsampet constituency extensively.

Against this backdrop, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, along with senior leaders Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held parleys with Revuri, asking him to join the Congress fold.

Sources say that Revuri had agreed to their proposal to contest from Parkal.

It may be mentioned here that two senior Congress leaders Konda Muralidhar Rao and E Venkatram Reddy were already in the race for Parkal ticket.

The Congress leadership is confident of pacifying both these leaders in favour of Revuri, a senior Congress leader told The Hans India.

Revuri is to join the Congress on October 18 during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the historic Ramappa Temple, UNESCO’s World Heritage Site, in Mulugu district, revealed by a close associate of Revuri.

He said that Revuri is joining the Congress in the wake of BJP’s falling graph. Although Revuri has extensive links with the people in Parkal constituency, he has a herculean task ahead of him to familiarise with the Congress cadre.

It may be mentioned here that the ruling BRS renominated Challa Dharma Reddy as its candidate.