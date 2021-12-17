Genpact chooses Warangal to set up tech centre

Hyderabad: Global IT Major Genpact on Thursday announced setting up of their facility in Warangal. The announcement was made by the leadership team of Genpact after a meeting with IT Minister KT Rama Rao in the city on Thursday.



The Minister expressed happiness over Genpact choosing Warangal to set up the tech centre. He stated that this investment would provide a huge boost to the IT sector in Warangal. He said that the growth of the IT sector in Tier 2 cities was becoming a reality with the efforts of the Telangana Government.

During the meeting with the Genpact team, the Minister highlighted the advantages of setting up the campus in Warangal. The Minister explained how the State Government was having plans to develop urban infra in Warangal, which has good connectivity with Hyderabad and the corridor is fast developing. "My compliments to CEO Tiger Tyagarajan and his team on supporting our endeavour to strengthen IT in Tier 2 towns," he said.

Genpact CEO Tiger Tyagarajan pointed out that Warangal had a very strong academic ecosystem with NIT Warangal and plenty of Tier 2 engineering colleges where they can get a lot of quality talent for the tech centre. He said Warangal would grow into an important tech centre and Genpact would be starting very soon with a head count of 100. Genpact currently has a global headcount of over one lakh spread across many countries in the world. The Government has set up IT Towers in Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal where the operations have already begun.

The works of IT towers in Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and Siddipet were at various stages of completion. Tech Mahindra, Mindtree and Cyient have already established their campuses in Warangal. Genpact is the new addition to the list.