God is omnipresent, says Chinna Jeeyar

Warangal: Indian erudite Vedic scholar Chinna Jeeyar Swamy graced the re-installation ceremony of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy idol at Tirmalayapalle village under Raiparthy mandal in Warangal district on Tuesday.





Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and his wife Usha performed special pujas on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that every human-being is equal before the Lord. "God is omnipresent, and all that people need to do is to open their hearts to see the almighty," Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said. "Tirmalayapalle village is lucky to have the presence of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy," Errabelli said.



