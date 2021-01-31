GWMC is on growth path: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao

Warangal: The detailed project report (DPR) for the Rs 1,002-crore Metro Neo Rail is being readied, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said, speaking at the General Body meeting of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Saturday. The Council discussed 74 agenda items and 24 table items, and approved 362 developmental works worth with an outlay of Rs 155 crore.

Referring to the ongoing developmental activity in the city, he said that so far works to the tune of nearly Rs 1,000 crore have got administrative sanctions, and of which the GWMC has made a payment of Rs 300 crore to the works completed. Works worth around Rs 400 crore are in various stages of progress, he said. On the other hand, works worth around Rs 300 are in tendering process, he added. The GWMC is to take up the recruitment of 200 personnel in the engineering department, and another 452 staff to look after water supply and sanitation, the Mayor said.

Commending the efforts of the GWMC for the development of Warangal, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah extended his support to the civic body in furthering its endeavours. Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh expressed happiness over releasing Rs 250 crore for the development of villages that merged with the GWMC.

Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that their focus is on achieving a better rank in the Swachh Survekshan-2021. It needs a lot of effort and coordination between the staff and the denizens. She said that Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are being trained in manufacturing vermi compost with the wet waste. The civic body is procuring vermi compost from the SHGs by paying Rs 20 per kilogramme. Corporators Bayya Swamy, Embadi Ravinder, Boda Dinna and others spoke about the problems faced by the people in their Divisions. Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajuddin, Additional Commissioner Ch Nageshwar, SE Satyanarayana, MHO Dr Raja Reddy and Secretary Vijayalaxmi were among others present.