Hanamkonda: Cops cane ABVP workers seeking quota for EWS

Hanamkonda: Tension prevailed at Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar's camp office with the police resorting to lathi-charge to disperse the ABVP workers, who tried to lay siege to the Chief Whip's residence, demanding reservations in education and employment for the economically weaker sections (EWS).



ABVP State secretary Ambala Kiran claimed that the police behaved arrogantly when they tried to submit a memorandum to the Chief Whip in regard to the reservations for the EWS. "The police started to beat us even though we were staging a peaceful protest.

The police didn't listen to our request that we were to submit a memorandum to the Chief Whip," Kiran said. He demanded the police to apologise for calling the students as Naxalites.

"Even though the Central government had brought in a legislation allowing 10 per cent reservations to EWS in 2019, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is apathetic in implementing it," Kiran said.

He said that the State government was trying to stifle the voice of the students by using police force. However, the ABVP will continue its fight against the government until it implements reservations for the EWS students. Kiran alleged that it's shameful to see the police acting as TRS activists.

Kiran demanded the administration to take action against Subedari Inspector Ajay for behaving ruthlessly against the protesting students. He threatened to intensify their agitation if the government fails to take action against the Inspector. ABVP leaders Derangaula Ganesh, Erragolla Shiva, Velpula Raju, Wagmare Balaraju, Konkala Likhit, Kandikonda Srinivas and Ravula Vamshi were among others present.