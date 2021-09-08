Hans lensman gets State-level award

Warangal: The Hans India Warangal staff photographer Gokarapu Shyam Kumar has won the 'Best News Picture' award for his photograph in the 'Best News Picture' category at the State-level competition conducted by the Telangana Photo Journalists Association, Hyderabad, as part of the World Photography Day (August 19).

Kumar's entry - Perini dance at Ramappa Temple - stood first in the best news picture category among the 400 entries submitted by around 200 photojournalists across the State. He received the award from Telangana State Department of Culture Director Mamidi Harikrishna and CEO of Suchirindia Group Y Kiron at a programme at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on Monday.