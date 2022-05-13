Hanumakonda: Healthcare is top priority

Hanumakonda: Healthcare is the top priority of the Telangana Government, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani said. Speaking at the 'City Consultation on Strengthening Governance of Urban Health System' meeting organised under the aegis of NITI Aayog here on Thursday, she said that the urban local body took up several developmental programmes in the city with the coordination of people's representatives.

The Mayor said that Warangal has two faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTP) at Ammavaripet, set up in association with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, as its knowledge partner, through a public-private partnership (PPP) model in 2017. In addition to this, one more FSTP with a capacity of 150 KLD is coming up to meet the growing demand of the city, she added. She said that the civic body had set up dry resource collection centres and disposing the waste through bio-mining system.

She said that they have vaccinated nearly 15,200 women of self-help groups (SHGs) who worked as Covid-19 resource persons at the ground level. The urban local body also organised free health camps for women on the occasion of Women's Day. Efforts are on to establish two Basti Hospitals in Hanumakonda and three in Warangal, she said.

Warangal district collector B Gopi said that the government had sanctioned a multi-super speciality hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore in Warangal. The hospital will be operationalised within one year, he added. The Collector said that Mahatma Gandhi memorial Hospital and the PMSSY super-speciality hospitals are providing healthcare on par with the corporate. Niti Aayog Special Secretary Rajeshwar Rao, municipal commissioner P Pravinya and PSI India private limited MD Shankarnarayanan were among others present.