Hanumakonda: Waive taxes on fuel

Hanumakonda: Continuing their objection against the policies of the Central and State governments, the Opposition parties on Thursday demanded them to fulfill their election promises. Speaking to media persons, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy demanded the Centre to focus on expediting the vaccination process. The government needs to compensate the families of those who lost their members due to coronavirus, besides improving healthcare facilities.

"It's time for the Centre and State to withdraw the taxes they impose on petroleum products, so that the prices of the essential commodities would come down," Naini said. The Centre will have to roll back the three farm laws that are detrimental to the interests of the farmers. The Centre needs to introduce a new law that assures minimum support price to the produce of farmers, he said.

CPM Hanumakonda district secretary S Vasudeva Reddy demanded the government to restore the rights of Adivasis as per the Indian Constitution. CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Mekala Ravi demanded the State government to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme all over the State.

The Opposition party leaders also demanded to stop the privatisation of public sector units (PSUs), selling off PSUs, revival of sick industries, scrapping of Code on Wages, Code on Industrial Relations, Code on Social Security and the Code on Occupational Safety, increasing working days of NREGS from 100 days to 200 days, hike in payment, and extending NREGS to urban areas etc. The demands also include release of funds for fee reimbursement, compensation to farmers who lost their standing crops due to recent heavy rains, implementation of allowance to unemployed youth etc Later, the Opposition party leaders submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Additional Collector Sandhya Rani. Vem Narender Reddy, Errabelli Swarna, Sircilla Rajaiah, E Venkatram Reddy (Congress), G Prabhakar Reddy (CPM), S Appa Rao (New Democracy), Vali Ullah Khadri (AIYF) were among others present.