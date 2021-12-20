Hanumakonda: Wizard kid makes it to Elon Musk's Synthesis

Hanumakonda: The 2020 summer did no good to the world with the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc. But it's altogether different for the 11-year-old Renukuntla Anik Paul, who is like any other boy next door. Making full use of the pandemic break, Anik mastered Vedic Mathematics, Python Coding, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning etc. Thanks to Anil's parents Vijay Paul, a government teacher in Zaffergadh, and Srujana, who always boosted him to learn the lessons of life rather than being a bookworm.

Ever since he learnt about Elon Musk's out of the box idea - Synthesis School, an unconventional schooling institution where gradings and records do not exist, the progressive thinking Vijay Paul had done a lot of research to get admission into it for Anik, his younger son.

Speaking to The Hans India, Vijay Paul said, "Inculcating zeal about things is all that I did to Anik. I taught him Abacus, Vedic Mathematics, Rubik Cube etc that sharpen mind. Later, Anik learned Python Coding, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning from the Skillit, an online platform."

After the preparation, Anik attended the three-level online test conducted by the Synthesis. Anik said, "The test was based on problem solving. It also included submission of a video, narrating the solution to the given puzzle."

Anik who got admitted to the Synthesis had to wait for physical classes. Meanwhile, he will have to attend online classes. Anik said that Synthesis is an online, once-a-week enrichment programme that teaches the Ad Astra concept of problem-solving. With his online classes scheduled on every Saturday, Anik who is studying Class VI in the government REC Pathak School is having no constraints to attend his regular classes.

"Although the course costs me $180 a month (nearly Rs 14,000), it's worth spending for the bright future of my lad," Vijay Paul said. Although there was a chance to get admission for his elder son, Advik Paul, into Synthesis under 'add sibling option', Vijay Paul is a bit worried over the flexibility of his finances. The Pauls live in the neighbourhood of Gopalpur in Hanumakonda city.

Elon Musk is a South African-born American entrepreneur and businessman who founded SpaceX and Tesla who started an experimental school, designed to cultivate student voice, strategic thinking, and collaborative problem solving, in California, US.