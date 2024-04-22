‘Harish distributed money to defeat me in Dubbaka’

Medak: Former MLA & BJP MP candidate Raghunandan Rao has alleged that the BRS party leaders Harish and Prabhakar Reddy had defeated him in Dubbaka by distributing currency notes to every household.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he asked the two BRS party leaders whether they would swear at Venkateswara temple to prove his allegations wrong? “Will you swear on the Temple of Lord Venkateswara in Dubbaka that the money was not distributed,” he asked. Rao claimed that there was not much difference between KCR and Revanth. “If KCR gives a ministerial post to a person, who wins on the bicycle symbol, Revanth gave MP seats to the candidates, who won on the car symbol. KCR and Revanth are harming Telangana.

The Congress and the BRS are a toy bond. KCR and Revanth are people who are harming Telangana.

How do we relate to Revanth, who speaks against Narendra Modi? Those who sit on his left and right are the ones who will grab his chair and not anyone else,” Rao said. He said that before BRS party MLC Kavitha, the ED had also summoned Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra. He asked the BRS petty leaders as to why they were not calling the BJP and the Congress parties as friends since the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had not been arrested by the ED so far.

He alleged that some people were putting channels in the guise of communists and spreading false propaganda against the BJP. He claimed that the BRS party candidate Venkatrami Reddy became an MLC in 2021 without spending a single rupee.