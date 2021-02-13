Warangal: HMTV celebrates 12th anniversary

Warangal: The renowned Telugu electronic channel, HMTV, celebrated its 12th anniversary here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Groups Director U Krishna Mohan said that HMTV has always maintained credibility, upholding the ethics and moral values. "Presenting fact-based and unbiased reports is HMTV's forte.

The channel never ran after television rating points (TRP). HMTV is one among the trustworthy channels that always maintained ethics of journalism," Krishna Mohan said, predicting more popularity to the channel in the days to come.

Kapil Groups Managing Director M Satyanarayana Rao, Kapil Homes Manager A Sanjeev, HMTV reporters M Ranganath, B Prashanth, Ramraj, Ajay and Srinivas were among others present.

