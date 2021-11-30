Integrated Collectorate Complexes a far cry

Warangal: The very objective of providing citizen services under one roof continues to evade the denizens even after four years of its proposal. It's been more than three years since the deadline for the construction of Integrated Collectorate Complexes in the State has expired. But for Hanumakonda, the other five offspring districts of the erstwhile Warangal still continue to function from the makeshift buildings that barely have basic amenities. It may be recalled here that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to construct 26 new integrated Collectorate complexes in the State in the mid-2017. Although he wanted them to be completed by July 2018, the construction plan did not go as per the timeframe for various reasons. Take the case of Warangal (erstwhile Rural) district, it still continues to function from makeshift buildings in Hanumakonda district.

Although the construction of an integrated collectorate complex in Jangaon was completed a couple of months ago, it is said to be waiting for the CM's appointment. On the other hand, work on the Collectorate is nearing completion. According to officials, 60 per cent of the work was completed in Bhupalpally. Elsewhere in Mahabubabad, the work is nearing completion.

The delay in the construction of Mulugu Collectorate is understandable as the district itself was carved out from Jayashankar-Bhupalpally in 2019. The officials are yet to finalise land for the Collectorate.

But what perplexes people is the delay in finalising land for the integrated collectorate complex in Warangal district. The State government which considered various proposals put it on hold. However, after rejig and renaming of the Urban and Rural districts, the ruling TRS leaders are of the hope that it will be a matter of time. Admitting the delay, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender told The Hans India, "It's now sure that the integrated Collectorate complex would come up on sprawling 30 acres of the defunct Azam Jahi Mills. Although there are some legal tangles involved in it, those issues will be sorted out very soon."

Earlier, there was a demand from the people of Parkal, Wardhannapet and Narsampet to consider their towns for the district headquarters. Later, the administration also considered land near Mogilicherla village.