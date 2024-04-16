  • Menu
Jangaon: Congress is for welfare of all people says Kadiyam Kavya

Accuses the BJP-led Central government of working for the benefit of the corporate houses while ignoring the distressed sections

Jangaon : The poor will get their due only if the Congress emerges victorious in the upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha, Dr Kadiyam Kavya said. Addressing the party workers at Palakurthi on Monday, Kavya who is contesting Warangal Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket accused the BJP-led Central government of working for the benefit of the corporate houses while ignoring the distressed sections.

“BJP’s promises remained on paper. The BJP which promised to provide 2 crore jobs a year failed to do so even in its decade-long rule,” Dr Kavya said. She said that the Congress is committed to fulfil its promises. Within 100 days, the Congress Government in Telangana fulfilled the Six Guarantees it assured to people during the Assembly elections, she added.

Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy urged the cadre to support the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress’ Warangal Parliament seat in-charge Revuri Prakash Reddy, MLAs Kadiyam Srihari, K R Nagaraju, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, sitting MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna and Palakurthi constituency in-charge Jhansi Rajender Reddy were among others present.

