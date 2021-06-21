Kadiyam Srihari in the spotlight again!

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's luncheon rendezvous with Kadiyam Srihari during his visit to Warangal on Monday triggered widespread speculation over the latter's political future. It may be noted here that Kadiyam was the deputy chief minister in the KCR Government but was ignored after the 2018 Assembly elections.



Against this backdrop, Kadiyam is to host a lunch for KCR who usually stays at Rajya Sabha member Capt. V Laxmikantha Rao's residence during his visits to Warangal. At a time when a section of TRS cadres was unhappy with the way their leader Kadiyam was put aside, this comes as a huge surprise in the political circles here. It may be mentioned here that the term of Kadiyam as the MLC ended recently.

The latest development indicates that Kadiyam is likely to get another chance to revive his political career that has been dormant since the 2018 Assembly elections. In that election, he tried the party ticket for his daughter Dr Kavya to contest from Station Ghanpur, however, the leadership reposed faith in incumbent ThatikondaRajaiah.

The political rivalry between him and Rajaiah is well known as both the leaders were up against each other for ascendancy in the Station Ghanpur constituency.