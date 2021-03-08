'Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project a money-spinner for KCR family': Sriram Vedire

Warangal: The TRS government has been taking undue advantage in the name of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by hoodwinking people, said Sriram Vedire, Advisor in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Speaking at a seminar on 'Towards a Self-Reliant India' (Atmanirbhar Bharat) organised by the Lokahita NGO here on Sunday, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family were the major beneficiaries of the KLIP.

Sriram explained, through a powerpoint presentation, about 48 projects taken up by the Narendra Modi government. He detailed the projects – infrastructure, highways, rural roads development, micro-irrigation, employment, major irrigation and river linking etc. On the occasion, he explained the flaws and anomalies and corruption in the major irrigation projects taken up by the Telangana government.

Sriram pointed out at the State government's laxity in applying for the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project. He also criticised the KCR government for its nonchalance in utilising the Centre-sponsored Smart City Mission and Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY).

The seminar was presided over by Guruva Reddy, in which PRTU State former president Puli Sarotham Reddy, Lokahita president Vedire Venkat Reddy, Warangal Bar Association president Lekkala Jalandhar Reddy, IMA Warangal president Dr P Sudheer Kumar, senior BJP leaders Vayarama Rao, Yendela Laxminarayana, Rao Padma and Kondeti Sridhar were among others present.