Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates Karimnagar Government Medical College virtually

Karimnagar : BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that September 15 will remembered as a historical day in the history of Telangana as nine government medical colleges were inaugurated on the same day.

Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao virtually inaugurated the newly-constructed nine Government Medical Colleges from Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad along with Health Minister Harish Rao and Chief Secretary Shanta Kumari on Friday.

Kamalakar said that in the past, students used to go to China, Ukraine, Philippines and other countries for medical education as there were only 5 medical colleges, but after Telangana formation, one medical college was established in each district.

As a result of the measures taken by the State government, MBBS, PG and super specialty seats have increased significantly from 2,850 MBBS seats at the time of formation of Telangana state to 4,490 seats at present.

Preparations have been made for setting up 9 medical colleges in the current year and 8 medical colleges in the next academic year. Medical students should study well and if there are any problems, they should immediately bring it to the notice of authorities. State government will arrange all the facilities.

Earlier, the minister hoisted the flag at Raykurthi Bridge and started a rally. State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Boinapally Vinod Kumar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Government Whip Padi Kaushik Reddy, ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Civil Supplies Department Chairman Sardhar Ravinder Singh, MLAs Rasamai Balakishan, Sunke Ravi Shankar, Voditala Satish Babu, District Collector Dr. B Gopi, CP Subbarayudu and others were present.