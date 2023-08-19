Karimnagar: BRS, Cong looting in name of application fees says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar : BJP national general Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar commented that that BRS and Congress parties are the most expensive parties.

If the KCR government is looting thousands of crores of rupees in the name of liquor applications, Congress party is collecting money from the leaders who apply for the MLA ticket, he said.

Bandi Sanjay on the occasion of Sardar Sarvai Papanna’s birth anniversary garlanded Papanna’s statue at Alugunur Bridge in Karimnagar. He said the poor and middle class leaders who want to do good for the people and society are angry that these two parties are not giving them opportunity to contest the elections, he said.