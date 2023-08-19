Live
- Vivo V29e Artistic Red edition to feature colour-changing glass
- CM Siddaramaiah released rs 50 lakh each to legislators for local area development
- Whole congress cabinet would be changed after two and half years : MLA
- Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate Gruhalakshmi Yojana in cultural city
- Desi entrepreneur's Journey towards Global Sustainable Electric Mobility
- Vizag Zoo receives lioness in animal exchange programme
- Hyderabad: One injured in an explosion at scrap godown in Musheerabad
- Protest against water release to Tamil Nadu gains momentum in Mandya
- BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda visits Himachal Pradesh on 20th August
- New research exposes the dark side of social media influencers
Karimnagar: BRS, Cong looting in name of application fees says Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Karimnagar : BJP national general Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar commented that that BRS and Congress parties are the most expensive parties.
If the KCR government is looting thousands of crores of rupees in the name of liquor applications, Congress party is collecting money from the leaders who apply for the MLA ticket, he said.
Bandi Sanjay on the occasion of Sardar Sarvai Papanna’s birth anniversary garlanded Papanna’s statue at Alugunur Bridge in Karimnagar. He said the poor and middle class leaders who want to do good for the people and society are angry that these two parties are not giving them opportunity to contest the elections, he said.
