Karimnagar: BRS will end up at 3rd position in LS polls says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar : BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar strongly reacted to the challenge thrown by BRS working president KTR.

Bandi said he is ready to discuss with KCR about the progress he made as MP of Karimnagar and the funds brought only if KTR is ready an open discussion at Vemulawada Rajanna or Kondagattu Anjanna temple.

Bandi Sanjay, who stated that he brought thousands of crores of funds as an MP, revealed the details. He asked KTR to read a book he made on the development he achieved. He said that BRS was destroyed because of KTR.

Even after defeated by the people, KTR’s pride has not decreased and he is frustrated. No matter how much he barks, BRS will not get deposits in Karimnagar and that party will be in the third place in Lok Sabha polls, Bandi Sanjay said.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the MP said that KTR thinks he is still in power and showing the same arrogance. BJP has exposed the anarchy and corruption of KCR’s rule and that is why people have defeated the party, he added.

Former MP B Vinod Kumar has done nothing to Karimnagar except to be useful to KCR’s family, Bandi Sanjay said. He claimed he brought funds for Karimnagar, Jagtial, Karimnagar and Warangal National Highway works.

The Karimnagar MP said he spoke to the Union Minister and brought more than Rs.8, 000 crore of funds for the construction of roads including the expansion of the national highway in Karimnagar, Warangal, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Elkaturthi and Siddipet. Rs.41, 000 crore are brought for the repairs of Karimnagar and Warangal roads.

Bandi Sajay said he brought the funds for the modernisation of Karimnagar railway station, for the construction of Thigalaguttapalli RoB, autonomous status to Satavahana University and 12B status to SRR College. 3, 000 houses were sanctioned in Karimnagar Parliament segment.

He said that KCR promised to give Rs.400 crore at the rate of Rs.100 crores annually to Vemulawada and Rs.100 crore each to Kondagattu, Dharmapuri and Kaleshwaram temples. But he didn’t give the funds.

KCR who gave hundreds of crores for the development of mosques ignored the temples which are in a dilapidated condition without money and do not even have anyone to lit a light. KTR is an atheist who traded Yadagirigutta. Along with KTR, Vinod Kumar is also an atheist.

BRS leaders are the scoundrels who backed Akbaruddin Owaisi, who said he would cut Hindus to death if given 15 minutes. BRS was destroyed by KTR. KTR has the history of torturing KCR for CM post, Bandi Sanjay said.

He expressed doubts over KCR breaking his hip after falling down in bathroom suspecting KTR’s role in it. Unfortunately, KCR is suffering so much because of his son. BJP and Congress will never meet, he said.