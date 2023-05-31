Karimnagar: CP Subbarayudu, agriculture officials inspect seed production centre

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, District Agriculture Officer Sridhar along with task force police and local police inspected the Nujiveedu seeds production centre at Manakondur in the Commissionerate limits on Tuesday.

The stored seeds as well as the packing method were examined and they checked the seed stock records as part of the measures taken by the government to ensure that farmers across the State do not suffer any loss in crop yield.

Subbarayudu said farmers should buy only quality seeds. Care should be taken in buying seeds. Managers of seed production centres should sell only quality seeds and not sell expired seeds. The government has taken several measures to provide security to the farmers and ensure that only quality seeds are provided to the farmers so that the farmers can get higher yield.

He advised farmers to check the quality standards of the seeds of the respective companies in the case of buying seeds and if there are any doubts should contact the concerned officials of the agriculture department.

According to the orders of the government, the officials of the police, agriculture and revenue departments are working in coordination to ensure that the farmers do not suffer any losses in the cultivation of crops due to fake seeds, the CP said.

Criminal cases will be registered against traders, middlemen and agency managers who sell fake seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. According to the severity, PD Act will be implemented. Anyone having any information regarding those who sell fake seeds, fertilizers and pesticides are requested to provide information to the local police, Task Force ACP phone number 87126 70760, inspector number 87126 70708.

Task Force ACP Vijayasaradhi, Inspectors Srujan Reddy, Yam Ravi Kumar, Manakondur Inspector Raj Kumar and others were present.