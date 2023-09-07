Karimnagar: Solve our issue, demand NHM employees

Karimnagar: Demanding to address their issues, the contract employees working under National Health Mission staged a protest at the Collectorate by playing Bathukamma here on Wednesday.

The protest was staged under the aegis of AITUC. Speaking on the occasion the leaders said that for the past 20 years, the government has not recognised the problems of the contract employees working under the National Health Mission, even though they have worked without counting their lives during the Corona period.

For a long time, the issues of contract and outsourcing paramedical employees working in UPHC and UCHC under National Health Mission were taken to the attention of the government, but in vain. About 17 thousand employees are working in NHM.

Most of them are not being paid salaries by the state government as per PRC. Earlier through GO no 510 about 10, 000 doctors, staff nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, ANM etc. are fixed and paid according to the basic salary.

Some categories are paid less than the permanent employee basic. The remaining 7,000 people are paid very low wages other than the minimum basic. Minimum wage, DA, HIRA and other allowances should be decided and implemented for all of them.

According to the PRC of the government, the basic and allowances of the permanent employees of the medical and health department should be decided according to their cadre for all the contract employees working in urban health centers among the cadres who are getting low wages.

According to the Supreme Court judgment, equal pay for equal work should be enforced.About 17,000 employees working in NHM should be made permanent. Basic, DA, HRA etc. gross salary should also be decided for cadres where 510 GO is not implemented, they demanded.

