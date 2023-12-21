Karimnagar: Vietnam team holds meeting with NABARD, NAFSCOB

Karimnagar : A team of Vietnam National Assembly and officials from the Agribank Vietnam held consultations with Agribank’s partners NABARD and NAFSCOB at NABARD tower in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The current Chairman of Agribank Vietnam Pham Duc An, is also a member of the National Assembly of Vietnam. The consultations with NABARD and NAFSCOB officials were held to learn the role of NABARD and NAFSCOB in agriculture and rural development in India. They also discussed on Indian cooperatives and agriculture credit policies.

NAFSCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao made a power point presentation on Cooperative credit structure, progress, performance, problems, prospects and strengthening measures. He explained about the institutions structure from Reserve Bank of India, NABARD, PACS and depositors and borrowers and short term credit structure from NAFSCOB, SCBs, DCCBs, PACS and farmer societies. The Vietnam delegation team members explained the similarities between Indian agriculture and agriculture in Vietnam and were keen to understand the evolution of role of NABARD and NAFSCOB in fostering agriculture and rural development.