KCR ensured political uplift of tribal people, says Errabelli

Compare the development of rural areas before and after the formation of Telangana, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, appealing to the people to identify the difference. Taking part in several developmental programmes in Kodakandla mandal of Palakurthi constituency on Friday, Errabelli said, “All the Thandas have become self-ruling gram panchayats. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not only ensured political empowerment but also enhanced tribals’ quota from 6 per cent to 10 per cent in education and employment.”



Earlier, the people living in Thandas used to walk kilometers together to fetch drinking water. Now the KCR Government ensured drinking water supply to all the Thandas. Now, rural habitations are on par with the urban areas in terms of development and facilities, he said.

Development of the State will come to a naught if the people vote for the Congress, Errabelli warned. The Congress says that three-hour power supply a day is enough for agriculture. The farmers will have to think about whether they will choose a three-hour power supply or 24 hours, he said. Referring to the election promises of the Congress, Errabelli said that the party needs to implement them in the States in which they rule. He said that the Opposition leaders are like tourists; they will disappear after the elections.