KCR family looted TS

Warangal: “The BRS leadership has no moral right to criticise the Congress government,” Minister for Environment & Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, the minister launched a broadside against the KCR family. “KCR family which looted the resources of Telangana for almost 10 years has no locus standi to question the Congress’ commitment towards the people,” Konda Surekha said.

“KCR did nothing for the welfare of the Telangana martyrs. The people who actively participated in the Telangana Movement didn’t enjoy the fruits of a separate State.

Moreover, those who opposed the formation of Telangana benefited politically and financially,” Surekha said. “The people taught a fitting lesson to the BRS leaders by showing the door in the recent polls to the Assembly,” she said.

The minister participated in the Praja Palana programme at Chinthal and Shiv Nagar in the 36th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). She received application forms and cleared the doubts of the people. she assured them of extending Abhaya Hastham benefits to all eligible citizens.