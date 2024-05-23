Live
- Market at all-time high as Nifty inches closer to 23,000; Adani Enterprises top gainer
- Haryana's farmers suffered Congress-led betrayal, says PM Modi in Bhiwani
- Tamil Nadu CB-CID to take over probe into Congress leader's mysterious death
- Glass skin goals on a budget: Affordable Korean skincare brands to consider
- 80 pc of Indian firms planning to invest in GenAI within next 1 to 2 yrs: Report
- Bulldozers will be used against mafia in Odisha: Yogi
- Revanth Reddy visits Maha Buddha Vihar, lauds the Buddha teachings
- “We are very hopeful he’ll be available for CSK next year,” says CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on MS Dhoni
- Bengal CM's 'no' to High Court order is judicial contempt, says Rajasthan CM
- Explosions rock factory in Maha's Thane
Just In
IAF carries out successful night vision goggles-aided landing in Eastern sector
In yet another significant milestone, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carried out a successful night vision goggles-aided landing at an...
In yet another significant milestone, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carried out a successful night vision goggles-aided landing at an Advanced Landing Ground in the Eastern sector.
Sharing two videos of the night landing on X, the IAF said on Thursday that it continues to expand capabilities and reinforce its commitment to safeguard the nation's sovereignty by enhancing operational reach and defence preparedness.
Earlier this year, an IAF C-130 J aircraft carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip by employing a terrain masking enroute in an exercise that also dovetailed a training mission of the Garud commandos.
According to the Ministry of Defence, IAF's C-130J is a medium-sized, all-weather transport aircraft capable of inter-theatre and intra-theatre airlift operations.
It is capable of delivering combat troops, personnel or cargo by airdrop or air-landed operations.
IAF has significantly enhanced the night operational capability of the aircraft by procuring the latest generation of night vision goggles.