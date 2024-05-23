Security Tightened in Tirupati District Ahead of Counting Day

In anticipation of potential violence following the recent polling, the police in Tirupati district have issued a red alert a week before the counting day. Special precautions are being put in place to ensure the safety and security of the area during this sensitive time.

Intelligence agencies have warned of potential attacks by both winners celebrating their victory and losers in despair, prompting the need for increased security measures. Out of the 696 problematic polling stations in the district, 397 are located in the Chandragiri constituency. The Election Commission has identified 202 of these as problematic centers and has arranged for 100 percent webcasting to monitor any suspicious activities.



Despite these efforts, post-election violence has still occurred in certain areas, leading to the suspension of two DSPs and two CIs due to allegations of police negligence. Incidents took place in Kuchuvaripalle, Ramireddypalle, Pulivarthi Waripalle, Brahmanakaluva, and Padmavathi Women's Universities in Tirupati.



Additional security measures are being implemented in Gaddalur, Lower Ramapuram, Anuppalle, Pakala mandal Pulivartivaripalle, Dakkili in Venkatagiri constituency, and Chillakuru in Guduru constituency. SP Harshavardhan Raju held a meeting with officials to discuss and review the security arrangements, personally inspecting Kuchuwaripalle and Ramireddypalle villages in Chandragiri Mandal.



A flag march with central forces was organized in these villages on Wednesday to show a strong presence and deter any potential violence. With the counting day approaching, authorities are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of the Tirupati district.