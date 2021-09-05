KCR hoodwinking Dalits: Congress

Warangal: Demanding implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme all over the State, the Congress took out a rally as part of its Dalit-Girijana Atma Gourava Dandora in Hasanparthi on Saturday.

Speaking at the protest, TPCC working president and MLA T Jagga Reddy demanded that the State government extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to all the Dalits under Dalit Bandhu scheme.

"Since KCR assumed power, he had made quite a few promises to Dalits – making a Dalit the Chief Minister and providing 3 acres land to each family. But he never made any attempt to fulfill those promises. He humiliated Dalit leader ThatikondaRajaiah by removing him from Deputy Chief Minister post," Jagga Reddy said.

AICC women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias DanasariAnasuya accused the TRS government of betraying the poor people. "Nearly 22 lakh poor people applied for double bedroom houses following KCR's promise, but not even one per cent were given houses," she criticised.

The TRS government also subverted the Congress-introduced SC, ST Sub-plan, she said and demandedthat KCR come up with details of funds utilised. She said that the KCRgovernment did nothing for the SC and ST communities in the last seven years of its rule.

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy dared the TRS government to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme to all the Dalits in the State within six months if it had commitment towards the distressed sections. Restricting Dalit Bandhu scheme to Huzurabad constituency would not help the cause of Dalits, he said. He criticised KCR for failing to fulfill the aspirations of the Telangana people, especially jobs.

Wardhannapet constituency coordinator Namindla Srinivas, senior leaders DommatiSambaiah, B Srinivas Rao, Thota Venkateshwarlu, Dr Puli Anil Kumar, Bandi Sudhakar Goud and Kunduru Venkat Reddy were among others present.