'KCR is scared of BJP's growing popularity'

Warangal: Condemning the arrest of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, party cadres staged a 'silence protest' at Pochamma Maidan here on Tuesday. The BJP leaders led by Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar had an altercation with the police who tried to foil their protest. "Though we were staging a silent protest, it's undemocratic to foil it. The police took our cadres into custody and sent them to different police stations," Sridhar said.

Sridhar also demanded the government to set free Bandi Sanjay, who was sent to judicial remand. He found fault with the police for arresting Bandi Sanjay in the name of infringing Covid-19 protocols. The police remained mute spectators when the TRS leaders took out rallies and protests, he said, accusing the police of taking a biased stand.

Referring to the GO 317, he demanded the State Government to revoke it as it has been causing immense problems to the employees. He found fault with the government for arresting Bandi Sanjay who was staging a protest in his office demanding scrapping of GO 317.

"The BJP will continue its protests until the government revokes the GO," Sridhar said.

He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is scared of BJP's growing popularity is trying to bulldoze it. Former MLA Vannala Sriramulu, senior leaders Ratnam Sathish Shaw, A Vidyasagar, Chintakula Sunil, Chitoori Ashok, ganta Ravi, Martin Luther, M Tirupathi Reddy, Bakam Harishankar and Kanukuntla Ranjith were among others present.

Similar protests have been reported from across the erstwhile Warangal district.