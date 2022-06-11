KCR proved what development model TS needs: Errabelli

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proved what exactly the development model Telangana needed, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Taking part in the Palle Pragathi programme at Gurtur village under Thorrur mandal on Friday, the minister said that Congress which ruled the nation and the State for about seven decades did nothing for the people.

With the successive governments turning a blind eye, the rural folk were forced to migrate to other places to make a living. However, ever since KCR took over the reins of the State, panchayats have become self sufficient with funds flowing in from the government, Errabelli said.

The Minister who inaugurated Sadguru Seva Satsang Mandir at Mallampally village under Palakurthi mandal, said that the TRS government initiated a new tradition of organising popular festivals like Bathukamma, Ramzan and Christmas. "KCR has treated all the religions equally. On the other hand, BJP is trying to gain political mileage by creating communal differences," Errabelli said.

Elsewhere in Parvathagiri mandal headquarters, the Minister inaugurated a school building, Rythu Vedika and internal roads. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that KCR made agriculture a festival by providing irrigation facilities besides free power and Rythu Bandhu etc.

The awards received by Telangana from Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Union Ministry of Rural Development, indicate the development in the State, Errabelli said. All the schools will be ensured with basic amenities under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, he said.

"None of the Congress and BJP ruled States were implanting the welfare schemes and developmental programmes like Telangana. This apart, KCR Government has prioritised education and health," Errabelli said.