KCR visit to MGMH is eyewash: BJP

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Friday's visit to Warangal was just eyewash, BJP Urban district president Rao Padma said here in a statement here on Saturday. Terming KCR's stay in Rajya Sabha member Capt. V Laxmikantha Rao's residence as a political sojourn aimed at subjugating former minister Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad constituency. It may be mentioned here that Capt. Rao has political sway in Huzurabad region from where he hails.

The CM, who took stock of the Covid-19 situation, didn't allocate any funds to improve the facilities in the MGM hospital.

Referring to the KCR's promise to construct a super-speciality hospital on the land belonging to Warangal Central Prison, she wondered how many years it would take. She pointed out that the State took four years to sanction Rs 12 crore for the PMSSY hospital in the Kakatiya Medical College. Padma alleged that the super-speciality hospital proposal was a ploy to privatise the 73 acres of the jail land.

She said that CM made no attempt to inspect the MGM hospital until BJP State president Bandi Sanjay paid a visit to it.