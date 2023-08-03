KCR’s Maha tour draws flak from BJP

Warangal: At a time when the people are in distress due to floods, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was doing politics in Maharashtra, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he came down heavily on KCR for not focusing on addressing the problems faced by the people due to torrential rains.

“It’s unfortunate that KCR is more interested in his political tour to Kolhapur and Sangli in Maharashtra rather than inspecting flood-affected areas in the State. It indicates that KCR is fond of votes,” Pradeep Rao said. KCR is also scared of defeat in Telangana as the BJP was forging ahead in amassing the people’s support. KCR should learn from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who is inspecting flood-affected areas to create a sense of confidence among the people, he said.

Pradeep Rao said that KCR neither inspected rain-ravaged crops nor announced adequate relief to them. Rs 500 crore announced by the State Government to the flood-affected is inadequate. According to the Central team that was enumerating damage caused by the rains, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) alone incurred a loss to the tune of Rs 427 crore, Pradeep Rao said.

The State Government has Rs 900 crore funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) with the Centre’s share being 75 per cent, Pradeep Rao said, demanding Rs 4 lakh to the families of each person who died in the floods.

On the other hand, the local MLA Nannapuneni Narender is making fun of BJP leaders who were distributing ration and bedsheets to flood-affected families with their own money, Pradeep Rao said. The MLA should at least convince the government to provide relief to the flood-affected residents of Warangal, he said. BJP Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar, Ratnam Satish Shaw, BakamHarishankar, Kanukuntla Ranjith, Tekumatla Renuka, Martin Luther, M Amarish and Bandi Sujatha were among others present.