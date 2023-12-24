KITS Warangal alumni meet held

Warangal : The 1998 batch of KITS Warangal celebrated the Silver Jubilee Reunion here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the KITSWAA- Hyderabad Chapter President C Sridhar Reddy said that they have been supporting the present batch of students by conducting seminars and workshops on emerging technical trends, and industrial visits. “We are also providing the latest lab equipment for the benefit of UG and PG students,” he said.

He said that the KITSWAA has a whopping 20,000 students. “Mistakes can be painful and embarrassing, but they are also invaluable opportunities for learning and growth. We can visualise them if we retrospect,” Sridhar Reddy said.

In his presidential remarks, KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that it was awe-inspiring to find our alumni members as CEOs, entrepreneurs, world-class scientists and engineers. “We have been focusing on producing industry-ready engineers by imparting quality education,” he said and thanked the alumni members for their support in preparing industry-ready students.

Prof Reddy informed that the alumni had donated Rs 2.95 lakh for establishing an IoT lab in the department of ECE. In all, more than 300 alumni members including the 1998 batch students attended the alumni.

The 1998 passed-out silver jubilee batch includes Rajendra Prasad (CE), Dharavath Panthula (ME), Ramesh (EEE) and Anupama (CSE- KITSW first batch student) were present apart. In addition, the members felicitated a host of professors on the occasion.

Former Rajya Sabha member and KITSW Chairman, Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao, Treasurer P Narayana Reddy, and former MLA V Sathish Kumar greeted the alumni members.