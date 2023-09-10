KMNR DCCB is a brand in country, says Ravinder Rao

Karimnagar: DCCB chairman Ravinder Rao praised employees for getting the bank national recognition and winning prestigeous National Federation of State Cooperative Banks limited (NAFSCOB)’s All-India second best DCCB and first best DCCB awards for its all-round performance for the year financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

Ravinder Rao said that the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) is a brand in the country and it is all because of dedication and teamwork of the employees.

The DCCB employees felicitated its chairman Ravinder Rao at its main office in Karimnagar town on Saturday.

The DCCB chairman said that the KDCCB won the prizes on all the parameters for all-round performances in the country. “It is a great honour and privilege”, he said and added that ‘it is not an easy task to win the NAFSCOB awards continuously for the seventh time in a row. The teamwork is the success formula at KDCCB’. He also attributed the success of the bank with the managing committee of the bank, the PACS and its presidents and employees.

Recollecting that the KDCCB had grown from loss-making bank in the year 2005 and now emerged as a role model in the country by winning several national awards, he said the DCCB was set on the right path by then general managers Bhanu Prasad and Mallaiah, who have played a great role and they were part of the success of the bank. He also lauded DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, who had joined the bank as a clerk and grown to the rank and CEO, and making the bank progress on all fronts with commitment and dedication.

Stressing on the need for the upgradation of the technology, Ravinder Rao said that ‘we have to change as per the times as the technology is also fast making changes.

Director and former MLA V Mohan Reddy, Vemulawada PACS chairman A Tirupathi Reddy, CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, PACS development centre resource person G Satyanarayana, bank union leaders G Hanumantha Rao, Lavanya, Srikanth and others were also present.