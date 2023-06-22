KTR inaugurates cable stayed bridge in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the cable stayed bridge along with several other development works amid much fanfare here on Wednesday.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and State Planning Commission vice president B Vinod Kumar and other dignitaries also attended the inauguration ceremony. KTR laid the foundation stone for digital library to be built with the Smart City fund of Rs 7 crore at the District Library.

Addressing on the occasion, Rama Rao said that a student leader has been given an opportunity to become the chairman of the district library organisation in Karimnagar, and said that the students who study here should apply for government jobs as well as private sectors.

He suggested that students should rise to the level of providing new products to the world as none of the existing products were given by Indians, who were in the predicament of using what was invented in different countries.

IT tower is ready for graduates with the cooperation of Vinod Kumar and that they should all thank Minister Kamalakar who developed things like Cable Bridge and Manair Riverfront for Karimnagar.

The government will stand by the students and all required facilities will be provided. The students should study hard so that they can become an example for future generations and also focus on the private business sector, Rama Rao said.

Minister Kamalakar said that Karimnagar Library is the only library in the state where students are studying in AC halls. The government is providing free food facility and soon going to start free Wi-Fi facility, and in the coming days going to make it the best library building in the State.

Anil Kumar Goud handed over the library ID card to Rama Rao through the hands of Kamalakar.

Minister Koppula Eshwar, District Collector RV Karnan, Government Whip Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLA Sunke Ravishankar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Former MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, CP Subbarayudu, Ravinder Singh and Gellu Srinivas Yadav were present.

On the day Rama Rao also laid the foundation stone for Kashmirgadda Integrated Veg and Non-Veg Market to be built with Rs 10 crore Smart City funds, inaugurated Citizen Service Center at the Municipal Corporation office, Council Hall, Integrated Command & Control Centre, Wi-Fi Hot Spots, Traffic Control System, Public Addressing System. He held a review meeting with senior officials of municipal department